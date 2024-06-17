Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Chairman Purchases $50,468.00 in Stock

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,168.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marcus Lemonis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Marcus Lemonis bought 6,920 shares of Beyond stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,779.60.

On Thursday, June 6th, Marcus Lemonis bought 17,075 shares of Beyond stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.61 per share, with a total value of $249,465.75.

Beyond Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Beyond stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,268,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,405. The company has a market capitalization of $619.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74. Beyond, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $39.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beyond

Beyond ( NYSE:BYON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYON. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,479,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BYON shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Beyond from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Report on BYON

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.