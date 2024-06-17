BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Director C. David Allen, Jr. Acquires 4,329 Shares

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) Director C. David Allen, Jr. bought 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,038.93. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,869 shares in the company, valued at $529,640.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BGSF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE BGSF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 42,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,051. The company has a market capitalization of $79.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.15. BGSF, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $68.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.50 million. BGSF had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.78%. Analysts anticipate that BGSF, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

View Our Latest Analysis on BGSF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BGSF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BGSF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 31,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in BGSF during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.