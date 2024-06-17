Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $4.60.

NYSE BIG opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 1,676.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

