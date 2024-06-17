Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.23 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.23 million and $27,326.63 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00080380 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00026429 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00010835 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001486 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

