BMO Capital Markets Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $580.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $525.00 to $580.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $605.17.

Shares of ADBE opened at $525.31 on Friday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $474.63 and its 200-day moving average is $540.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 266.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 346.2% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

