BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SRPT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,116.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $508,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,537,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $32,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

