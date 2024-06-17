BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,104,707 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,424 shares.The stock last traded at $25.15 and had previously closed at $25.58.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Down 6.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of -5.03.

Get BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 375,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN accounts for approximately 2.5% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 20.85% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (FNGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of an index of technology and consumer discretionary companies. The note uses derivatives to achieve its -3x exposure. FNGD was launched on Jan 25, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.