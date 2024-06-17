Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,937.41

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3,937.41 and last traded at $3,930.49, with a volume of 93122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,859.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 2.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,667.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,574.45. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $11.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total value of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

