Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

Several research firms have issued reports on BOWL. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE BOWL opened at $12.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. Bowlero has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $15.47.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.45 million. Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bowlero will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.51%.

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOWL. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bowlero in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,810,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 500.0% in the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 283.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 356,485 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Bowlero in the third quarter worth $3,145,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bowlero by 10.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 275,525 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

