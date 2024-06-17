Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$301.85.

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$335.00 to C$305.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$345.00 to C$340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$310.00 to C$296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$330.00 to C$310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$325.00 to C$275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Kaner bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$170.70 per share, with a total value of C$102,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,420. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services stock opened at C$268.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.08. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$224.00 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$253.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$276.59.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C($0.37). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.07 billion. Boyd Group Services had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.46%. Research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.8300559 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

