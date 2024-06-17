BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Releases Earnings Results

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.66, Zacks reports.
BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %
BCTX opened at $1.42 on Monday. BriaCell Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $7.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a Phase 3 biotechnology company transforming cancer care with its novel cellular immunotherapies. It is conducting a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in advanced breast cancer with its Bria-IMT in combination with an immune check point inhibitor. It is also developing personalized off-the-shelf treatments for breast cancer, prostate cancer, and other cancers.
