Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK) Insider Sells £86,769.69 in Stock

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCK – Get Free Report) insider Mike Gant sold 129,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.85), for a total value of £86,769.69 ($110,492.41).

Brickability Group Stock Up 2.6 %

Brickability Group stock traded up GBX 1.75 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 69.20 ($0.88). The stock had a trading volume of 187,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.19. Brickability Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 41.06 ($0.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 78 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £221.33 million, a P/E ratio of 749.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.94.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Brickability Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, cladding systems, architectural masonry, tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

