Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) EVP Sells $548,677.64 in Stock

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) EVP David F. Stepanek sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $548,677.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,230.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $32.06 on Monday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $910.18 million, a P/E ratio of 801.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.30.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

