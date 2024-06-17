Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Given New $1,900.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $1,625.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $1,658.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,620.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,667.48.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $795.09 and a 1 year high of $1,747.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,360.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,255.24.

Shares of Broadcom are going to split before the market opens on Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 43.01% and a net margin of 24.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Hao sold 9,160 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.13, for a total value of $12,715,270.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,465.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,770 shares of company stock worth $36,242,096 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 72.7% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

