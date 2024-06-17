Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $1,850.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AVGO. Melius Research started coverage on Broadcom in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $1,560.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,667.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $1,735.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,360.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,255.24. The firm has a market cap of $807.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $795.09 and a 12 month high of $1,747.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 15th. The 10-1 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 12th.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.18. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 36.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 90.32%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,257,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,770 shares of company stock valued at $36,242,096 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 79,765 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,038,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

