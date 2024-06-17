Brokerages Set Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX) PT at $10.00

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Amprius Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $9.51.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,467,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,870.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $26,564.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amprius Technologies by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

