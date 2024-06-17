Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target at $33.04

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.93.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $27.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.55%. The business had revenue of $217.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 161,077 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,148,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $6,084,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,841,610.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 632,636 shares of company stock valued at $18,176,366 in the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Confluent by 9.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth $15,590,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Confluent by 82.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,826,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,094,000 after buying an additional 824,436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 241.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 74,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $2,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

