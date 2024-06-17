Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $21.60

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VIPS

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.50. Vipshop has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 65.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 51,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,378 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,352,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,391,000 after purchasing an additional 203,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,185,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Vipshop by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.