Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR)

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GPCR. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $48.56. 378,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,171. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -63.06. Structure Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Structure Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPCR. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

