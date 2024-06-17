Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.41

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.41 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 1867762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.03.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,075,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,124,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 143.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,507,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $677,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

