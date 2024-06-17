Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,969,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 1,547,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 410.3 days.

Capital Power Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CPXWF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 91,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Capital Power has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $31.75.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

