Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,969,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 1,547,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 410.3 days.
Capital Power Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of CPXWF stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company had a trading volume of 91,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69. Capital Power has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $31.75.
About Capital Power
