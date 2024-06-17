Cargojet (TSE:CJT) PT Raised to C$172.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at CIBC from C$159.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CJT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$184.00 to C$182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$154.45.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CJT traded up C$1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$128.85. The stock had a trading volume of 32,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,481. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$115.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$114.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$131.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$1.15. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of C$231.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$233.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cargojet will post 4.4768237 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cargojet

In other news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. In related news, Senior Officer Pauline Dhillon sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$901,429.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$52,732.50. Also, Director Arlene Dickinson sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$156,800.00. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Articles

