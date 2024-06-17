Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.93

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.93 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 681586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Carrefour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1872 per share. This is an increase from Carrefour’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.
Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.
