Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 5.4% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $108.69 and last traded at $108.64. Approximately 1,776,120 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 5,639,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.36.

Get Carvana alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVNA

Carvana Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total value of $433,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares in the company, valued at $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $4,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,262,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,293,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,373,273 shares of company stock valued at $145,849,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.