Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,803,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,356,000 after buying an additional 143,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 855,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,001,000 after buying an additional 81,304 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.5 %

CAT stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

