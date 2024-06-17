Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $169.93

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $169.93 and last traded at $169.86, with a volume of 578054 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,639.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

