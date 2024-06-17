CCM Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.01. 82,038,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,882,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC dropped their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.90.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

