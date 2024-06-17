CEEK VR Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.37 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $35.74 million and $1.37 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00011857 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00009909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,374.40 or 0.99990302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012850 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00090127 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04404514 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,465,105.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

