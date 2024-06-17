Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Short Interest Update

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the May 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY remained flat at $9.00 during trading on Monday. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33.

Cementos Argos Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.1344 dividend. This is a positive change from Cementos Argos’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th.

About Cementos Argos

Cementos Argos SA offers cement, concrete, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and hydrated lime products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the reinsurance; property management; transport; and seaports operation businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

