Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.00 and last traded at $42.80. 35,878 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 211,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.72.

Several research firms have commented on LEU. StockNews.com raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. The company has a market cap of $649.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $43.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.70 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 2,962.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,789 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,048,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 160,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

