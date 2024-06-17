Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 663,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 272,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Chakana Copper Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of C$19.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.37.
Chakana Copper Company Profile
Chakana Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Soledad copper-gold-silver project located in Central Peru. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
