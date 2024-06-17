Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 628,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,265,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,705,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 234,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after buying an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Performance

CPK traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 53,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a twelve month low of $83.79 and a twelve month high of $127.90.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Chesapeake Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.