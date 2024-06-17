Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Short Interest Update

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 558,400 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the May 15th total of 773,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 132,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned 0.41% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 1.7 %

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,481. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.40 million for the quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as an advertising-supported video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Redbox, Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Popcornflix Comedy, FrightPix, Truli, and Españolflix, as well as Pivotshare, subscription VOD platform.

