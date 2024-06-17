China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,958,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 33,486,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

CICHF stock remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,291. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

