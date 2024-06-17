China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,958,700 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the May 15th total of 33,486,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 39.0 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
CICHF stock remained flat at $0.73 on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,291. China Construction Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
