Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Short Interest Update

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 870,500 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the May 15th total of 776,100 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 261,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.16, for a total value of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,164 shares of company stock valued at $44,243,538 over the last quarter. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,730.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,181.85.

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $6.45 on Friday, reaching $3,271.71. 279,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,768.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3,293.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,102.52 and a 200 day moving average of $2,716.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are set to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 55.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

