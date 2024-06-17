Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.81 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 64 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $6.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.4%.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $112.27 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $124.35. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,018.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

