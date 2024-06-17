Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $707.13

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $707.13 and last traded at $706.56, with a volume of 102490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $695.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.07.

Cintas Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $679.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.54. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cintas’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 2,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.95, for a total value of $1,589,839.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 1,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.71, for a total transaction of $914,309.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,463,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cintas

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $872,895,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 475.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 299,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,423,000 after acquiring an additional 247,378 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 151,783 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 488,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,009,000 after acquiring an additional 141,375 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Cintas by 711.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 152,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,915,000 after acquiring an additional 133,713 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

