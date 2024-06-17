Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

