Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,779. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
