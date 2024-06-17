Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $134,160.00 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $134,160.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,240,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,092,683.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,420.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 46,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.59 per share, with a total value of $1,050,435.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 7,835 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.02 per share, with a total value of $188,196.70.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 32,192 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $714,984.32.

On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 16,100 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.23 per share, with a total value of $374,003.00.

On Friday, May 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $138,420.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,785 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $379,944.95.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 5,481 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.48 per share, for a total transaction of $128,693.88.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,330 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.76 per share, with a total value of $144,070.80.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.07 per share, for a total transaction of $110,350.00.

Citi Trends Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.05. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.18 million for the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in Citi Trends by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,594,000 after purchasing an additional 474,736 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citi Trends during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Citi Trends by 89.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 118,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 56,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

