Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the May 15th total of 14,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citius Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTXR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 835,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.74. The firm has a market cap of $110.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.61. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

