City Office REIT, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CIO)

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

City Office REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. City Office REIT has a payout ratio of -102.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $4.89. 93,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.08. City Office REIT has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other news, Director Michael Mazan acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

