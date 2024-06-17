Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Down 3.7%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.61. Approximately 156,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,628,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $103.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 171,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 77,744 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 26,356 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 30.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 44,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

