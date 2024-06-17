Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $62.55 on Friday. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $269.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 8,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total transaction of $561,812.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,720. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

