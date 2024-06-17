Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

COHU opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 1.57. Cohu has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.00 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Research analysts expect that Cohu will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William Bendush sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $73,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,921.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Bohrson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,910,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock valued at $298,755. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,303,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,422,000 after acquiring an additional 137,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cohu by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,064,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,977,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,367,000 after acquiring an additional 100,388 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,478,000 after acquiring an additional 215,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

