Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

