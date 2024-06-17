Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.77.

Get Comerica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMA

Comerica Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $46.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica has a 12-month low of $37.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comerica

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.