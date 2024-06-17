Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.40.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVLT

Insider Transactions at Commvault Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total value of $1,219,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,110,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth $583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after buying an additional 144,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $116.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $119.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.04 and a 200 day moving average of $94.25.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 20.13%. Analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.