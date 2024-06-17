Congress Asset Management Co. MA Acquires Shares of 875,565 Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 875,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEHR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 10,714.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 662,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 656,183 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,458,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 379.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 472,113 shares during the period. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,532,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,510,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

AEHR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.21. 400,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $382.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 2.01. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 18.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

