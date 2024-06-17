Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $13.29 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,498,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,139,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $230,494,000 after purchasing an additional 273,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,790. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $211.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.