Congress Asset Management Co. MA Raises Stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 1.15% of AeroVironment worth $40,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 20.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,855,000 after purchasing an additional 38,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 80.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AeroVironment stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $215.24. The stock had a trading volume of 204,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,715. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $220.22. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.50.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

